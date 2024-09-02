sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AP Dhillon | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | Manipur Drone Attack |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Titanic Expedition Unveils Lost Bronze Statue, High-Resolution Photos, and More

Published 20:19 IST, September 2nd 2024

Titanic Expedition Unveils Lost Bronze Statue, High-Resolution Photos, and More

The findings from this summer's trip “showcase a bittersweet mix of preservation and loss,” RMS Titanic said in a statement.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Titanic expedition yields lost bronze statue, high-resolution photos and other discoveries
Titanic expedition yields lost bronze statue, high-resolution photos and other discoveries | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:19 IST, September 2nd 2024