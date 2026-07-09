'To Understand India, Get on a Train': Aussie PM Albanese Recalls His 6-Week Journey Across India, Praises Indians’ Generosity

Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has warmly recalled his transformative travels in India as a young backpacker, highlighting the enduring hospitality and cultural richness of the nation, even as he hosts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for crucial bilateral talks that highlight deepening ties between the two countries.

In a recent reflection, Prime Minister Albanese shared fond memories of his six-week journey across India in 1991.

“If you want to understand India, get on a train,” he said. “Wherever I went I was welcomed and I enjoyed the food. I was humbled by the generosity of Indians,” he said.

The remarks, which have resonated widely, reflect Albanese’s personal connection to India, built long before his official visits as Prime Minister.

Advertisement

Albanese’s nostalgia comes at a significant moment, coinciding with PM Modi’s three-day visit to Australia, his third official trip, which has focused on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Modi arrived in Melbourne earlier this week, receiving a ceremonial welcome and a massive, enthusiastic reception from the Indian diaspora at a sold-out event at Marvel Stadium, where thousands gathered in a vibrant celebration blending cultural performances and expressions of pride.

During the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit in Melbourne on July 9, the two leaders addressed key areas including trade, security, defense cooperation, clean energy, and infrastructure. Notable outcomes include an announcement of a A$500 million investment from AustralianSuper into India’s infrastructure fund and progress on uranium exports to support India’s peaceful nuclear energy program. Albanese described India as a “top-tier security partner,” emphasizing shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Advertisement

The visit has also highlighted the vibrant Indian community in Australia, particularly in Victoria, which is home to a growing population of Indian-born residents. While the summit proceedings emphasized collaboration and mutual opportunity, small protests related to immigration and housing concerns were noted but remained minimal.

Albanese’s personal anecdotes about his 1991 travels serve as a poignant reminder of the people-to-people bonds that underpin the official relationship. His experiences, from train journeys across the vast country to the warmth extended by ordinary Indians, mirror the “rockstar welcome” Modi has received from the diaspora, illustrating the strong cultural and emotional threads connecting the two democracies.

As the visit wraps up, officials from both sides express optimism about further elevating economic and strategic ties. Albanese has previously praised India’s economic growth as an “extraordinary opportunity” for the region, a sentiment that appears to be translating into tangible partnerships during Modi’s stay.