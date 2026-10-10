'Treasured Part of Our People’s History': Israel President Writes to Capt Smit Machchhar, Praises His 'Strength of Character'

Jerusalem: Israeli President Isaac Herzog has written a personal letter to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, expressing the State of Israel’s deepest gratitude for the pilot’s exceptional courage in averting a mid-air catastrophe and safely landing his aircraft with all passengers unharmed.

In the letter dated October 4, 2026, President Herzog addressed Captain Machchhar as “Dear Smit” and praised his actions under extreme pressure.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I write to express our deepest gratitude for your exceptional courage and determination in steering your aircraft to safety and averting a certain catastrophe for all the innocent passengers on board,” Herzog wrote.

The President described the incident as reading “like a thriller,” while acknowledging the “true sense of terror and grave urgency that overwhelmed the cockpit” as Machchhar “struggled midair for your very being.”

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Herzog highlighted the pilot’s resilience: “Your ability to find the strength to rise above the pain, to combat the immediate threat to your life, and to operate sound judgment demonstrates the strength of your character and the great valor you possess.”

Drawing a historical parallel, the Israeli President linked Machchhar’s heroism to the role of Indian troops more than a century ago: “Your heroics place you in the distinguished ranks of Indian troops, who risked their lives over 100 years ago to liberate cities in the Holy Land, forever becoming a part of Israel’s history. You too, Captain Machchhar, will henceforth be a treasured part of our people’s history, further amplifying the warmth and connection between the Republic of India and the State of Israel.”

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Herzog also conveyed well wishes for the pilot’s recovery in the United Arab Emirates, saying that Machchhar is “in the very best hands of our dear friends and partners” there. He added that Israelis “share heartfelt prayers for your full and speedy recovery” and expressed hope of welcoming the captain to Jerusalem once he has regained his strength, “expressing the appreciation and the love of our grateful nation.”