Trump Announces First-Ever Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, Calls It 'Greatest Rally of Them All'

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced that the Republican Party's first-ever national convention ahead of the midterm elections will be held in Dallas, Texas, on September 9 and 10, calling it "the greatest rally of them all".

"THE GREATEST RALLY OF THEM ALL. The Midterm Convention is coming to Dallas, Texas, September 9th and 10th. It will be a Rally like never before -- Incredible!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said Republicans from across the country would gather for the two-day event to celebrate the party's achievements, highlight candidates and prepare for the upcoming midterm elections.

"For the first time EVER, Republicans from all across our Great Country will come together for a Midterm Convention to celebrate our Tremendous Victories and Success, showcase our incredible Candidates, and prepare for the most important Midterm Election in History," he said.

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"Our Movement is bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. We have MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND WE ARE GOING TO CELEBRATE THIS TREMENDOUS AND TOTALLY UNPRECEDENTED SUCCESS!" Trump added.

The event marks the first time that the Republican Party has organised a national convention specifically ahead of a midterm election cycle. Traditionally, major national delegate conventions are held during presidential election years.

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Trump said the gathering would help energise Republican voters ahead of the midterms and vowed victory for the party. "We are going to WIN the Midterms, protect and cherish our Country, and make it GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE," Trump said.

"Be there, September 9th and 10th -- It will be like nothing else. The Music, Excitement, and Importance of this Evening will be at levels never seen at a Convention or Political Event," he added.

"I will be with you both nights, and rarin' to go. See you in Dallas!" he further added.

The two-day convention comes at a crucial time as the midterm elections are expected to determine the balance of power in the US Congress and whether Republicans retain their majorities.

The Republican National Committee had earlier amended its internal governance rules during its winter conference in January to allow such a midterm convention.

Dallas was chosen as the venue, placing national attention on Texas, where a closely watched Senate contest is underway between Democratic challenger James Talarico and Republican candidate Ken Paxton.