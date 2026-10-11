Trump Announces Immediate Russia-Ukraine Energy Ceasefire; Zelenskyy Seeks Reciprocal Halt

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, saying the arrangement would take effect immediately, amid renewed diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the war. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has maintained that Kyiv will stop striking Russian oil refineries only if Moscow halts its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions between Trump and Zelenskyy over Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil facilities and a recent US-Russia agreement involving diesel supplies. The full terms of the proposed energy ceasefire, including how compliance would be monitored and enforced, remain unclear.

Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Ukraine was prepared to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries if Russia stopped targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. He stressed that any de-escalation must be reciprocal and supported by concrete guarantees.

"The real cause of the war in Europe is Russia and Russia alone," Zelenskyy said, reiterating Kyiv's position that Moscow must also take steps to end attacks on Ukrainian territory.

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The Ukrainian president's remarks followed Trump's criticism of Kyiv's continued attacks on Russian refineries. Trump has argued that the strikes have contributed to rising fuel prices and urged Zelenskyy to stop targeting Russian energy facilities.

Trump-Zelenskyy Tensions Over Energy Strikes

The announcement comes against the backdrop of a public disagreement between the two leaders over the course of the war and the use of energy infrastructure as a target.

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Trump recently called on Zelenskyy to stop attacks on Russian refineries, warning that the strikes were affecting fuel supplies and prices. He also suggested that Ukraine should have a different leader if its current president could not reach an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has rejected the idea of a unilateral halt to Ukrainian strikes while Russia continues attacking power facilities, residential buildings and other infrastructure in Ukraine.

Ukraine has faced repeated Russian attacks on its energy network since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Such strikes have damaged electricity infrastructure and disrupted power supplies, raising concerns over the country's ability to maintain essential services, particularly during the colder months.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine could stop attacks on energy infrastructure immediately if Russia demonstrated a willingness to do the same. He also called for credible guarantees to ensure that any agreement would not leave Ukrainian facilities vulnerable to further Russian strikes.

US-Russia Diesel Deal Adds to Diplomatic Tensions

The proposed energy ceasefire follows Trump's announcement of an agreement with Putin involving Russian diesel supplies to the United States and global markets.

Trump has presented the arrangement as a step towards easing fuel-price pressures, which have become a political concern in the United States ahead of the November midterm elections. Energy prices have risen amid disruptions linked to the war involving Iran and the closure of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement has drawn criticism from Ukraine and some Western allies, who argue that easing restrictions on Russian energy exports could provide Moscow with additional revenue while the war continues.

Zelenskyy has described the deal as a weak decision, warning that reducing pressure on Russia could encourage further attacks against Ukraine. The arrangement has also prompted concerns among critics in the United States about its implications for Washington's policy towards Moscow.