Trump Calls Iran War 'a Success,' Reiterates 'If I Wasn't President, Israel Wouldn't Exist,' While Calling Tehran's New Regime 'Rational'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the Iran war as "a tremendous military success," saying Tehran had been "the bully of the Middle East" while reiterating that Iran should never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon. Speaking at a press conference after the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Trump said the conflict had significantly weakened Iran and claimed its military capabilities had been severely damaged.

"The Iran war has been a tremendous military success," Trump said. "They were the bully of the Middle East, so they're a much different country now." Trump asserted that Iran's military infrastructure had suffered devastating losses during the conflict. "Their hundreds of airplanes are gone, their radars and leaders are gone," he said. "Their missile pads have been destroyed too... Their airforce and 109 ships have gone."

Despite previously noting a ceasefire, Trump declared on Wednesday that "as far as I'm concerned, it's over." His comments followed the breakdown of a memorandum of understanding overnight and recent Iranian attacks on three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump told reporters that the US may reinstate its naval blockade of Iran and suggested that a resumption of hostilities was imminent.

"I think this is going very quickly," Trump said. "We have a lot better equipment than them. We might hit them tonight... Anything that is going to happen, is going to happen very fast." He added a reassurance regarding global energy markets, stating, "Oil is going to be very free very quickly. We have a lot of oil."

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'I am Their No. 1 Target'

Reflecting on the heavy toll the conflict has taken on Iran's government, Trump noted that multiple tiers of Iranian leadership had been eliminated. "Everything’s gone, their leaders are gone," Trump said. "They had leaders, they’re gone, and they had another set of leaders, they’re gone, now they have another set of leaders, they may be gone, who knows?" He also took a direct swipe at Iran's Supreme Leader, noting, "Khamenei has killed a lot of people over the years."

Trump then suggested that Iran might attempt to assassinate him in retaliation.

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"And you know what? I may be gone, too. Because I'm their No. 1 target," Trump warned. "No, I'm number one on the kill list for Iran... it's out all over the place. I'm their number one, because they're scum, that's the way they act, and that's the way they've done it for 47 years. But I'm doing what's right for the country, I'm really doing what's right for the world."

Trump Flips on 'Rational' Leadership, Questions Making a Deal

During the press conference, Trump offered a mixed and rapidly shifting assessment of Iran's current leadership. While he initially stated they were "much more rational than number 1 & 2 level," he quickly followed up with a harsher critique, branding the current officials as "scum" and "cuckoo."

When asked about the sudden shift from his comments a few weeks ago describing the regime as "smart" and "rational," Trump responded, "I got to know ‘em." "I think they’re much more rational than level one, level two. Level one is gone, level two is gone. This is level three," Trump explained. "I think they are more rational, but based on their actions over the last week or two, they’re not doing a service to the people."

Trump repeatedly expressed doubt about pursuing a fresh diplomatic agreement with Tehran amid the heightened tensions.

"They want to make a deal, but they don't know how to make a deal," Trump said. "I am not sure if we want to make a deal with them. We can play games, I want to finish it." He emphasized that his administration's absolute priority remains preventing a nuclear-armed Iran, stating, "I have to make sure of 1 thing—to have lunatics have control over nuclear weapons."

'If I Wasn't President, Israel Wouldn't Exist'

The US president strongly reiterated his support for Israel while reflecting on the geopolitical impacts of the war, framing the military action as long overdue. "If I wasn't the President, Israel wouldn't exist," Trump claimed. "What we did should've been done 47 years ago."

The G2 Connection

Trump also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for staying out of the conflict. "China never came into the war," Trump noted. "President Xi has been great, because they respect our country."