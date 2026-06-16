Trump Claims Iran Deal Is ‘99.9% of What I Wanted,’ Urges Israel to Be More Responsible on Lebanon as G7 Pushes Russia-Ukraine Talks

Evian-les-Bains, France: US President Donald Trump said a new agreement with Iran would ensure Tehran never acquires nuclear weapons, while also expressing optimism about future relations with the country during a bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Speaking about the agreement, Trump said, "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. I would say that's about 99.9 per cent of what I wanted because we couldn't let that happen. Now, in addition to that, the Strait is going to be open toll-free. And it's toll-free beyond the 60 days. I want to congratulate our Navy because the naval blockade was unbelievable."

He added that the document represented nearly everything he had sought in negotiations and said he would likely release it publicly.

UAE President Thanks Trump for Support

During the meeting, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked Trump for his backing and commitment to allies in the region. He said, "I want to say that we are so grateful to have you here and thank you for your support, your commitment to your allies. And especially thank you for your support during the six-week war. It means a lot to us. Without your support, your commitment, not only my country but the entire Middle East would be in a very different situation today."

Advertisement

Trump Calls Iran Agreement a ‘Fair Deal’

Trump described the arrangement with Iran as successful and said discussions would move into a second phase. "We have our deal done with Iran, and it should be successful. It goes to a second stage, which I think will be actually easier," he said. The US president stressed that Washington was not committing financial resources to Iran, adding, "But we have a deal that's a fair deal. It's a good deal. We are not investing any money in Iran."

Reiterating his position, Trump stated, "The only thing that really matters to me is Iran will never have a nuclear weapon." He warned that any violation would bring severe consequences but expressed hope for positive relations going forward. Trump also rejected the idea of pursuing regime change in Iran. "I never cared about regime change. It's never a part... We're dealing with people that I think are very rational people... I don't believe in regime change."

Advertisement

Remarks on Israel, Lebanon and the Iran Deal

Trump also spoke about Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the broader Middle East situation. He said, "Without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other president was willing to do what I did." While describing his relationship with Netanyahu as strong, Trump criticized Israel's handling of issues involving Lebanon and Hezbollah.

"I'm not happy with the way Israel has handled itself with Lebanon and with Hezbollah. They should have been able to do this job faster." He contrasted the current Iran agreement with the nuclear deal reached under former President Barack Obama, saying, "This deal is a wall to a nuclear weapon. His (Barack Obama's) deal was a road to nuclear weapons."

G7 Leaders Encourage Trump to Push Ukraine Peace Efforts

Alongside discussions on Iran, the war in Ukraine remained a major focus at the G7 summit. European leaders urged Trump to help break the deadlock in efforts to end the conflict by considering talks in the United States involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump acknowledged the challenges posed by tensions between the two leaders but said he would continue trying to facilitate progress. "Russia should make a deal. Russia has lost tremendous numbers of people, and so has Ukraine," he said, adding that the ongoing losses were difficult to justify.

The US president revealed that he had spoken with Putin on Sunday and planned to meet him again later.

Zelenskyy Seeks Stronger US Engagement

Zelenskyy attended the summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and met Trump for the first time in four months. The Ukrainian leader sought to convince Trump that Ukraine was not losing ground on the battlefield and that the United States should play a stronger mediating role.

Trump, who spoke separately with both Zelenskyy and Putin before arriving in France, said both leaders appeared open to future talks. European leaders, including Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, hope continued US engagement could eventually lead to negotiations later this year.

The G7 nations, the United States, Japan, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany, also agreed to intensify pressure on Russia through additional sanctions targeting the country's energy sector.

Europe Wants a Seat at Future Negotiations

European leaders stressed that any future peace talks should include not only Ukraine and Russia but also representatives from Europe and the United States. Macron said, "The right negotiation is one in which Ukraine and Russia are at the table, but with Europeans and Americans present as well."