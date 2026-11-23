Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) launched an attack against the Somali community in Minnesota, accusing them of "completely taking over" the state. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that the community owns, locks, stocks and barrels some form of welfare almost entirely.

"It’s incredible that Somalians have been able to completely take over the once great State of Minnesota. They own it, “lock, stock, and barrel” and almost 95% are on some form of welfare. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote. Trump's latest scrutiny has centred on immigrants from the conflict-affected East African nation of Somalia and their descendants.

Earlier in May, speaking at The Villages in Florida, Trump targeted Somalia, saying, “Somalia, it's a beautiful place. It's got no government, it's got no military, it's got nothing. It's got one thing that's a really serious crime. It's got a lot of crime. They have no police. All they do is run around shooting each other. It's filthy, dirty, disgusting, and dirty. It's a horrible place.”

He also launched a sharp attack on Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar Friday (local time), calling the representative of Minnesota's 5th Congressional District a "phoney". Slamming the US Congresswoman, Trump said, “Ilhan Omar...comes here from Somalia, and she tells us how to run the United States of America. She says, ‘The Constitution gives me certain rights, and I demand that I be given these rights.’ Get the hell out. What a phoney.”

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Continuing his personal tirade against the congresswoman, Trump said, “I believe she married her brother, which is totally illegal, although it's a lovely couple, actually, but it's a little; it's a little bit on the illegal side, 'Darling. I love you very much. Good night, brother. Let's go to bed. 'Isn't she despicable?”

The confrontation between the two leaders is not new. Earlier in September 2025, Ilhan Omar unleashed a blistering attack on US President Donald Trump, branding him a "lying buffoon" for falsely claiming to have spoken with Somalia's president about deporting her.

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Omar, the Minnesota congresswoman and a vocal critic of Trump's immigration policies, fired back on X in response to Trump's latest inflammatory comments, which he made while signing executive orders at the Oval Office. Later, during the FIFA World Cup in June, Trump said that his administration is working to ensure that entry to the United States for the World Cup is granted to “the right people.”

Earlier today, Somalia soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan said the decision to bar him from entering the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026 was unfortunate. Artan, Africa's referee of the year in 2025, had been set to become the first Somali to officiate at soccer's global showpiece but was turned back by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) over the weekend, according to Reuters.

The Trump administration said that the US had denied Artan entry for the World Cup because of his links to suspected members of terror organisations. "What happened has happened, and it was unfortunate. I am grateful for the support FIFA gave me," Artan told reporters after arriving in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, and urged his supporters to stand behind their country, as quoted by Reuters.

"Somalia is ours, whether things are good or bad. I want to tell our youth not to lose hope in our country," he said. "I am now in my country, and there is no other place I want to be," he added. According to PBS News, data from the Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey indicates that roughly 260,000 individuals of Somali heritage resided in the United States in 2024. The Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area hosts the nation's largest community at around 84,000 people, the majority of whom hold American citizenship, while notable populations also live in California, Ohio, and Washington.

PBS News notes that nearly 58% of Minnesota's Somali population is U.S.-born. Among those in the state who were born abroad, a vast majority (87%) have become naturalised citizens, and nearly half arrived in the country in or after 2010, per Census Bureau figures. Many within this community escaped Somalia's protracted civil war and were attracted to Minnesota due to its supportive social programmes.