Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said he is inclined to launch military strikes on Iran after the New Year if a deal is not reached, Fox News reported. Calling the Iranian side “professional tap dancers”, Trump criticised its approach to negotiations, saying Tehran kept talking without making tangible progress.

“They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it’s all BS,” Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News. “I hope Iranian tankers try to test the blockade. They will all be at the bottom of the sea, like Iran’s navy,” he said. The latest remarks come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Trump repeatedly expressing dissatisfaction over the terms Iran has been willing to offer in negotiations.

A day earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would not be difficult if the United States accepts reasonable conditions in accordance with international law, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, as reported by Al Jazeera.

He stressed that resolving the crisis would require Washington to acknowledge its mistakes and fulfil its previous commitments. Araghchi also called for an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the situation in Gaza, which he described as a “silent genocide”, Al Jazeera reported.

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Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it carried out a combined missile and drone operation targeting two US Patriot air defence radars at military bases in Bahrain. According to a statement broadcast by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, as reported by Al Jazeera, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force struck US military positions at the al-Riffa and Awali bases, targeting radars associated with American Patriot air defence systems.

The IRGC said the operation was launched in retaliation for alleged repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US MQ-1 and MQ-9 drones, as well as an attack on a radar installation on Iran’s Hengam Island.