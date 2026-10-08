Trump Dismisses Reports of Potential Strikes on Iran, Says 'Productive Discussions' Ongoing, No Attacks Before Midterms

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday dismissed reports of possible fresh strikes against Iran, saying “productive discussions” are underway with Tehran and making clear that the United States will not attack Iran before the November 3 midterm elections.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the blockade on Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz would remain in place while claiming that oil was continuing to flow in record volumes through the strategic waterways with no Iranian oil involved.

He also reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

“We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran. I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, with Oil flowing in Record Numbers of Barrels through the Hormuz Strait (22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!), we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd. IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!” the post read.

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Trump's statement came a day after reports that the Pentagon had been instructed to prepare for a possible resumption of major combat operations against Iran, potentially ahead of the midterms.

Axios report that Trump had not made a final decision on resuming major combat operations against Iran, but that the Pentagon had been instructed to prepare for possible fresh strikes.

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According to Axios, citing US officials, the Pentagon instructed US Central Command several days ago to conclude preparations for resuming major combat operations in Iran. The directive did not set a specific date for any potential strikes.

US and Israeli officials cited by the publication said renewed combat operations could take place before the US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3, and possibly ahead of Israeli elections expected a week earlier.

However, Trump's latest statement ruled out an attack before the US midterm elections while saying that discussions with Iran were continuing.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran would respond to a US peace proposal within the next few days, noting that the negotiations between Tehran and Washington remained ongoing and that messages were continuing to be exchanged through mediators.

“The negotiation process is still ongoing and messages are being exchanged through mediators,” Araghchi said, as quoted by Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The Iranian Foreign Minister said Tehran had already presented its proposal, referred to as the “Seven-Day Plan”, and had received the US side's views on it.

“We presented our plan, which we had presented under the title 'Seven-Day Plan', and we also heard the American side's views on it,” Araghchi said.

“We are currently reviewing the views of the Americans and I think we will provide our response within the next few days,” he added.

The ongoing diplomatic exchanges are linked to Tehran's proposal for reopening the Strait of Hormuz under a seven-day plan, which Araghchi presented last month during the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Araghchi had said the timeline for the proposal would begin once the United States accepted it.

According to Al Jazeera, he said Washington would need to take certain actions under the plan, which could be completed within four to five days.

“If they accept this plan tomorrow, the seven days will start from tomorrow,” Araghchi said.

He said the required steps were already part of a memorandum of understanding and would not be difficult to implement. Under the proposal, if the US fulfilled the conditions, the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened on the sixth day, followed by renewed talks between Tehran and Washington on the seventh day.