Updated 7 September 2025 at 11:07 IST
Trump Eyes South Korea Trip in October, Possible Xi Jinping Meeting on APEC Sidelines
President Donald Trump is preparing to travel to South Korea in late October for the APEC summit, where he may hold a high-stakes bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit could also open the door to fresh talks with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, sources told CNN.
President Donald Trump and his top advisers are quietly preparing for a trip to South Korea in late October for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, CNN reported, citing three administration officials. The gathering, scheduled in the city of Gyeongju between late October and early November, is being framed as an opportunity for Trump to push economic diplomacy while also weighing potential high-level meetings with global leaders.
The White House has not officially confirmed the itinerary, but a senior official told CNN: “A visit to South Korea is being discussed, which would focus on economic collaboration.” Other agenda items under consideration include trade, defense, and civil nuclear cooperation.
Xi-Trump Meeting Under Consideration
Officials said serious discussions are underway about arranging a bilateral meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of APEC. No final decision has been made, but both leaders have expressed interest in holding direct talks.
In a phone call last month, Xi invited Trump and his wife to visit China. Trump reciprocated with an invitation of his own, though neither side has set dates, CNN reported.
The potential meeting comes as Washington and Beijing navigate a tense trade relationship. Earlier this year, Trump imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, to which Beijing retaliated with a 125% levy on U.S. goods. The higher tariffs were due to snap back last month, but Trump signed an executive order delaying them until November.
“My relationship with all of them is very good,” Trump said this week in the Oval Office, when asked about his ties with Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “We’re going to find out how good it is over the next week or two.”
Possible Encounter With Kim Jong Un
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung formally invited Trump to attend the APEC summit during a recent meeting. According to CNN, Lee suggested that the event could also provide an opportunity for Trump to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
While addressing reporters alongside Lee, Trump signaled openness to such a sit-down. “I will do that, and we’ll have talks. He’d like to meet with me,” Trump claimed. “We look forward to meeting with him, and we’ll make relations better.”
However, questions remain about whether Kim will attend the summit. U.S. officials indicated that more emphasis is currently being placed on coordinating a meeting with Xi rather than Kim.
Strains With Beijing Amid Regional Power Plays
Trump’s trip planning coincides with heightened geopolitical tensions in Asia. Just this week, Xi hosted Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Beijing for a military parade — an event that Trump publicly criticized.
On social media, Trump posted: “May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”
In another post, Trump shared a photo of Xi, Putin, and Modi, writing: “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”
Despite his criticisms, Trump admitted he watched the parade live. “I understood the reason they were doing it, and they were hoping I was watching — and I was watching,” he told reporters. He described the display as “a beautiful ceremony” and “very impressive.”
Trade Tensions Shape Diplomatic Agenda
Any face-to-face with Xi is expected to be dominated by the ongoing trade dispute. U.S. and Chinese officials have held multiple rounds of negotiations in Europe in recent months, seeking to dial back hostilities that peaked earlier this year.
Trump has argued that his tariffs are necessary to secure fairer trade terms and bring manufacturing investment back to the United States. Officials told CNN that the South Korea trip is also being viewed as a chance for Trump to secure new foreign investment, similar to his earlier visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.
Sensitive North Korea Issue
Whether Trump meets Kim remains uncertain, particularly after a recent New York Times report detailed an unsuccessful 2019 U.S. Navy SEAL mission that allegedly left unarmed North Koreans dead. The report raised concerns about whether the revelation might complicate future diplomacy.
Trump, however, distanced himself from the matter when asked. “I don’t know anything about it, no. I could look but I know nothing about it,” he told reporters on Friday.
What Comes Next
As October approaches, Trump’s travel schedule remains fluid. Officials told CNN that additional stops could be added to the itinerary, depending on evolving diplomatic opportunities.
For now, the South Korea APEC summit is emerging as a critical stage where Trump could attempt to reset strained ties with Xi, explore tentative re-engagement with Kim, and push for economic wins that bolster his domestic agenda.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 7 September 2025 at 11:07 IST