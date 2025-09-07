Trump Eyes South Korea Trip in October, Possible Xi Jinping Meeting on APEC Sidelines

Xi-Trump Meeting Under Consideration

Officials said serious discussions are underway about arranging a bilateral meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of APEC. No final decision has been made, but both leaders have expressed interest in holding direct talks.



In a phone call last month, Xi invited Trump and his wife to visit China. Trump reciprocated with an invitation of his own, though neither side has set dates, CNN reported.

The potential meeting comes as Washington and Beijing navigate a tense trade relationship. Earlier this year, Trump imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, to which Beijing retaliated with a 125% levy on U.S. goods. The higher tariffs were due to snap back last month, but Trump signed an executive order delaying them until November.



“My relationship with all of them is very good,” Trump said this week in the Oval Office, when asked about his ties with Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “We’re going to find out how good it is over the next week or two.”



Possible Encounter With Kim Jong Un

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung formally invited Trump to attend the APEC summit during a recent meeting. According to CNN, Lee suggested that the event could also provide an opportunity for Trump to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



While addressing reporters alongside Lee, Trump signaled openness to such a sit-down. “I will do that, and we’ll have talks. He’d like to meet with me,” Trump claimed. “We look forward to meeting with him, and we’ll make relations better.”



However, questions remain about whether Kim will attend the summit. U.S. officials indicated that more emphasis is currently being placed on coordinating a meeting with Xi rather than Kim.



Strains With Beijing Amid Regional Power Plays

Trump’s trip planning coincides with heightened geopolitical tensions in Asia. Just this week, Xi hosted Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Beijing for a military parade — an event that Trump publicly criticized.



On social media, Trump posted: “May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”



In another post, Trump shared a photo of Xi, Putin, and Modi, writing: “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”



Despite his criticisms, Trump admitted he watched the parade live. “I understood the reason they were doing it, and they were hoping I was watching — and I was watching,” he told reporters. He described the display as “a beautiful ceremony” and “very impressive.”