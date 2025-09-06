Trump Must Ditch The Cold War Playbook And Embrace India’s Strategic Rise

Donald Trump’s recent Truth Social post, lamenting that the U.S. has “lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China,” reveals a man stuck in a Cold War fever dream, chasing headlines instead of strategy. His cryptic jab at India, paired with a photo of Modi, Xi, and Putin, reeks of a simplistic, camp-politics mindset that the world outgrew decades ago. Trump needs to wake up: the era of U.S. unipolarity is over, and India is not a pawn to be “lost” or “won” in some geopolitical tug-of-war. It’s a regional powerhouse, a pole in a multipolar world, and the U.S. would be wise to treat it as an equal, not a subordinate.

India’s refusal to dance to Trump’s tune isn’t a betrayal; it’s a masterclass in strategic autonomy. When Trump tried to orchestrate a photo-op with Modi in Washington, the Indian PM chose Odisha over a diplomatic dog-and-pony show. Modi’s blunt Independence Day speech, vowing to stand “like a wall” against policies harming India’s farmers, fishermen, and cattle rearers, was a polite but firm middle finger to U.S. pressure tactics. Meanwhile, Trump’s mediation obsession and tariff tantrums have only pushed India to assert its sovereignty louder, from rejecting U.S. interference in regional disputes to maintaining oil purchases from Russia despite Washington’s whining. India’s not “lost” to China; it’s simply playing its own game, something Trump can’t seem to fathom.

Shifting Global Power

The world isn’t America’s playground anymore. China’s Victory Day parade, flaunting hypersonic missiles and cozying up to Putin and Kim, wasn’t just a flex; it was a neon sign that global power has shifted. Brazil’s push for a BRICS meeting to counter Trump’s tariff threats shows even the Global South is done with U.S. economic bullying. Iran’s missile strikes on U.S. bases and rejection of nuclear talks further expose America’s waning leverage. Yet Trump’s response? Childish provocations like calling Canada the 51st state, eyeing Greenland like a colonial prize, or renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.” These aren’t strategies; they’re stunts from a man desperate for attention.

Trump’s attempt to paint India’s engagement with China as a betrayal ignores reality. India’s presence at the SCO summit or its talks of a Russia-China-India trilateral aren’t moves against the U.S.; they’re pragmatic steps in a multipolar world where nations hedge their bets. China’s expansionist ambitions are real, but so is America’s hypocrisy. Trump’s tariffs on India, despite its $131.84 billion trade partnership with the U.S., threaten a relationship that’s vital for both nations. India’s manufacturing boom, projected to hit $1 trillion by 2026, and its consumer market, set to reach $4.3 trillion by 2030, make it a linchpin in the U.S.’s own China+1 strategy. Alienating India doesn’t weaken China; it weakens America.