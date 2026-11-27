Tel Aviv: The White House is working to arrange a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot once the latter successfully forms a governing coalition in Israel, Saudi television network Al-Hadath reported on Thursday, as cited by The Jerusalem Post. Quoting an anonymous Israeli official, the broadcaster noted that the report did not carry official confirmation from the White House.

According to JFeed's summary of the broadcast, the meeting would only be convened following the swearing-in of the new administration and is contingent upon Eisenkot assuming the premiership.

The unnamed source told Al-Hadath that Eisenkot aims to address bilateral relations and coordination regarding Iran, while seeking clarity on the understandings Trump previously established with outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Furthermore, the source indicated that Eisenkot plans to try to persuade Washington to reconsider ending military aid to Israel, alongside pledging to continue negotiations with both Lebanon and Syria in pursuit of arrangements with the two neighbouring nations.

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The aid dispute stems from Trump's November 3 remarks, in which he stated that US aid, pegged by him at USD 4 billion annually, would conclude at the close of 2026 under an existing agreement with Netanyahu.

However, The Times of Israel reported that a separate 10-year agreement guaranteeing USD 3.8 billion per year does not expire until September 2028.

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At the time, Eisenkot publicly rebuked Netanyahu and demanded transparency over the matter. However, Trump remarked on November 8, the date Eisenkot was tasked with forming a government, that Eisenkot and Netanyahu shared largely aligned views.

This reported outreach unfolds amid intense political manoeuvring as Eisenkot races to assemble a majority following October's parliamentary election, which left neither political camp with a decisive mandate.

Marking a step forward on Thursday, Eisenkot's Yashar faction and Yair Golan's left-leaning Democrats finalised terms to sign a coalition deal, under which the Democrats announced they would secure four ministerial portfolios.

That pact builds upon an earlier accord reached with Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu party. Together, the three factions control 36 Knesset seats, leaving them well short of the 61-seat threshold required for a governing majority.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, whose party commands 12 seats, has yet to ink a formal agreement, advocating instead for a broad unity government alongside Netanyahu's Likud party that would initially be led by Eisenkot.

Liberman, however, has cautioned that Netanyahu would exploit unity talks to derail the formation of a new administration.

Eisenkot faces a December 16 deadline to establish a coalition, though the timeframe remains eligible for a 14-day extension.