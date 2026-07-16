New Zealand On Tsunami Alert After 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts South Island; Evacuation Order Issued

A powerful earthquake struck New Zealand’s South Island on Wednesday evening, initially triggering a tsunami warning for coastal zones near the popular tourist town of Te Anau. The tremor, which hit at 9:14 pm, was initially reported by New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as a magnitude 6.3 quake centered roughly 40 kilometers north of Te Anau, the primary gateway to the iconic Fiordland region.

Tsunami Warning Downgraded to Advisory

As scientists analyzed the seismic data, emergency officials quickly updated their assessment. NEMA downgraded the initial threat level from a warning to an advisory after the earthquake's strength was officially revised.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), NEMA announced:

“We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY. This advisory represents a DOWNGRADE from WARNING. The reason for this downgrade is because the magnitude of the earthquake near Fiordland has been revised down to M5.9.”

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Some of the international agencies including the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), estimated the earthquake at the magnitude of 5.9. And According to theGFZ, the earthquake struck at a depth of 53 kilometers (32.93 miles) adjusting to the earlier preliminary which estimated that the magnitude was 5.6 and was at a shallower depth of 10-kilometer.

Coastal Safety Warnings: What Residents Need to Know

Despite the downgrade, officials are urging the public to remain highly cautious around the coastline. Strong, erratic currents pose an immediate threat to anyone near the water.

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In a detailed Facebook update, the New Zealand Civil Defence department warned:

“We expect New Zealand coastal areas to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake near Fiordland at 9:14 pm. Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to shore. People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers, and estuaries.”

The agency directed specific instructions toward the maritime community, stating:

“People on boats, liveaboards and at marinas should leave their boats/vessels and move onto shore. Do not return to boats unless instructed by officials.

Importantly, authorities confirmed that major coastal flooding is not anticipated. The advisory noted that there is “no need to evacuate other areas unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities. Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas near the shore) is not expected as a result of this event.”

Official Safety Guidelines and Next Steps

To ensure public safety, Civil Defence outlined a strict list of dos and don'ts for residents and visitors in the impacted regions: