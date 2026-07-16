India’s First Hydrogen Train Starts July 17: 89-km Jind-Sonipat Route, 12 Stations, Zero Emissions: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

India is set to enter a new era of rail travel with the launch of its first hydrogen-powered train on July 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first hydrogen train between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, marking a major step towards cleaner and greener transportation.

The train will run on an 89-kilometre route connecting Jind and Sonipat and will stop at 12 stations along the way. Designed and developed in India using indigenous technology, the train places the country among a small group of nations that have operational hydrogen-powered passenger trains.

What makes this train special?

Unlike conventional diesel trains that burn fuel and release pollutants, the hydrogen train generates electricity onboard through hydrogen fuel cells. Hydrogen reacts with oxygen inside the fuel cell to produce electricity, which powers the train. The only by-product of this process is water vapour, meaning the train produces virtually zero carbon emissions during operation.

This makes it a cleaner alternative for routes that are not fully electrified and helps reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

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One of the world’s longest hydrogen trains

Indian Railways says the train has a 10-coach configuration, making it among the longest hydrogen-powered passenger trains in the world. It is equipped with a 3,200-horsepower propulsion system and can carry around 2,600 passengers, including standing commuters.

The train will operate two round trips every day, covering a total distance of 356 kilometres daily.

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Route and stations

The hydrogen train will run between Jind and Sonipat under Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.

The stations on the route are:

Jind

Jind City

Pandu Pindara

Lalit Khera

Bhambeva

Ishapur Kheri

Butana

Khandrai

Gohana

Rabra

Lath Mohana

Barwasni

Sonipat

The service has been planned keeping daily commuters, students and office-goers in mind.

How is it different from diesel and electric trains?

A diesel train burns fuel directly to run its engine, producing carbon emissions and noise. An electric train draws power from overhead wires.

The hydrogen train works differently. It carries hydrogen onboard and generates electricity through fuel cells, eliminating the need for continuous overhead power lines. It also operates more quietly than diesel trains and significantly cuts emissions.

Is hydrogen safe?

Since hydrogen is highly flammable, Indian Railways has installed multiple safety systems, including leak detectors, fire detection equipment and continuous monitoring systems. The storage tanks are designed to withstand high pressure and have undergone extensive safety testing.

Special sensors can detect even small leaks and trigger automatic safety measures if required.

Part of India’s green transport push

The hydrogen train project has been developed at a cost of over ₹111 crore, including the train conversion, hydrogen production facilities, storage systems and refuelling infrastructure.

Countries such as Germany, Japan, China, France, the UK and the US have already tested or introduced hydrogen-powered trains. With the Jind-Sonipat service, India joins the growing list of nations exploring hydrogen as a cleaner alternative for rail transport.