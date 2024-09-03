Published 11:43 IST, September 3rd 2024
Turkey Detains 15 Members of Anti-American Youth Group for Assaulting 2 US Servicemen| WATCH
Turkish authorities on Monday detained 15 members of an anti-American youth organization who physically assaulted two U.S. military personnel
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
2 U.S. soldiers were reportedly attacked by a nationalist Turkish youth group in Izmir, | Image: Agencies
