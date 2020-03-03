UK: Teen Taken Out For Driving Session To Get Rid Of His Obsession With PlayStation

Police in Blackpool, UK reportedly said that an 11-year-old boy was apprehended behind the wheel of a car after he was taken out for a driving training in an attempt to get rid off playing Grand Theft Auto. Police told British media that a family member of the boy decided to take him out to give him driving lesson as he was 'fed up' with his obsession for the game.

The driver of this car was 11 years old... (yes, eleven!) A family member was fed up with the child playing Grand Theft Auto all day on the Playstation, so brought him out to practice driving on a car park Blackpool... The adult has been reported for traffic offences. #T2TacOps pic.twitter.com/TBqKmmOUfG — Lancs Road Police (@LancsRoadPolice) March 1, 2020

Netizens reacted to the post

As per the media reports, the adult was reported for violating the traffic norms after officers spotted the vehicle in a car park in Blackpool on March 1. The news came to light when Lancashire Road Police shared the picture of the incident on its Twitter account with a picture of a car and a 'Busted' graphic from the game. Netizens were shocked when they came across the incident. Some people commented that the story was so 'staggering' that the Lancashire Road Police must have been making it up. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted to the post.

Back in the day this was normal, apart from the gaming bit — Tucker Smith (@tarlequin) March 1, 2020

Should play my version of GTA.. pic.twitter.com/cGoewRoxsS — Andrew Johnson (@boneys26) March 1, 2020

