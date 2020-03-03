The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

UK: Teen Taken Out For Driving Session To Get Rid Of His Obsession With PlayStation

UK News

Blackpool Police have reportedly said that an 11-year-old boy they caught behind the wheel of a car was being given a driving session to stop him playing GTA.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
UK

Police in Blackpool, UK reportedly said that an 11-year-old boy was apprehended behind the wheel of a car after he was taken out for a driving training in an attempt to get rid off playing Grand Theft Auto. Police told British media that a family member of the boy decided to take him out to give him driving lesson as he was 'fed up' with his obsession for the game. 

READ: GBI: Man Who Fired At Police, Drove Into Lake Killed Himself

Netizens reacted to the post

As per the media reports, the adult was reported for violating the traffic norms after officers spotted the vehicle in a car park in Blackpool on March 1. The news came to light when Lancashire Road Police shared the picture of the incident on its Twitter account with a picture of a car and a 'Busted' graphic from the game. Netizens were shocked when they came across the incident. Some people commented that the story was so 'staggering' that the Lancashire Road Police must have been making it up. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted to the post. 

READ: Delhi Police Denies That Kapil Mishra Has Been Given Y-grade Security; Congress Attacks

READ: 2 Girls Molested In Kolkata's Haridevpur, Accused Thrashed By Locals: Police

READ: After Violence, Delhi Police Present Roses To Students Appearing For Board Exams

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Coronavirus
IS THERE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Sanjay Singh
SANJAY SINGH ON PARLIAMENT SCUFFLE
World Wildlife Day 2020
WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2020
Hardik Pandya
HARDIK PANDYA GOES BERSERK