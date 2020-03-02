After Violence, Delhi Police Present Roses To Students Appearing For Board Exams

In the aftermath of the Delhi violence as the national capital is limping back to normalcy, the Delhi Police in an innovative initiative, welcomed the students appearing for board exams with roses on Monday. This rose-giving initiative was carried out at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Khajoori Khas area of Northeast Delhi.

The CBSE board released a statement saying the board will conduct exams for those students who wouldn’t be able to appear for the scheduled exams. “Considering the difficult situation that continues with some of the candidates, the CBSE is prepared to hold examinations at a later date for such candidates, who would not be able to appear for the examinations up to 7th March,” the statement said.

Over 92 percent attendance was recorded in the board exams held in violence-hit northeast Delhi on Monday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said. Class 12 and class 10 students had their physics and music papers on Monday.

The CBSE had said on Sunday that any further delay in conducting board exams in violence-affected parts of North East Delhi may hamper chances of students in securing admission to professional courses like medical and engineering.

However, CBSE said it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear for board exams as per schedule in view of the violence.

The CBSE had cancelled the examinations scheduled for February 28 and 29 but had said that the ones from March 2 onwards will be held as scheduled. Schools in the violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi will remain closed till March 7 as the situation is not conducive for conduction annual examinations, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Saturday. The DoE had written to the Delhi Police seeking adequate force deployment in and around exam centres.

The violence that broke out in several areas in Northeast Delhi due to pro and anti-CAA protestors clash taking a communal turn has so far claimed 47 lives with over 200 injured. Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal was martyred and one DCP was left severely injured during clashes in Gokulpuri while an Intelligence Bureau officer's body was found dumped in drains in brutally assaulted condition.