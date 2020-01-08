92-year-old UK Man's Childhood Dream Of Skiing Fulfilled By Senior Living Facility

A 92-year-old man from the United Kingdom lived his childhood dream of skiing after he made it known at Care UK's Millers Grange senior living facility. Robert "Bob" Trulocke had always dreamed of skiing and his dream came true when Millers Grange decided to take him to a mountain for the adventure sport.

Bob and his wife, Renee, went on a camping trip to Switzerland in their youth. They drove the 700-mile trip and stayed on the edge of a beautiful lake, in a tent that was bigger than the car. The closest Bob came to going skiing was when they decided to go up in ski lift at a nearby slope but since it was summer, they could not ski.

Boyhood dream fulfilled

Staff members took the challenge and reached out to Snozone in Milton Keynes, a local indoor snow slope to arrange a trip for Trulocke. Millers Grange has a "Wishing Tree" initiative at their facility which encourages residents to try new things and fulfill their dreams, even if they think they are too old for it.

"It was fantastic to finally get to ski, especially as I’d given up trying to make it happen myself. I wanted to thank everyone who made it possible, particularly the team at Snozone and my friends at Millers Grange who arranged everything. I had a wonderful day that I will never forget," Trulocke said in the press release by Millers Grange care home.

"My favourite part was being able to do the Slalom, weaving in and out, and whizzing down the slope – it made me feel alive. Age doesn’t have to hold you back from your dreams, and I hope I proved that today," Trulocke added further. A Millers Grange staff said that Bob enjoyed his trip a lot and that it was difficult for them to get him off the slopes.

According to Millers Grange's official website, the care home provides full-time residential, nursing, and dementia care with 52 ensuite bedrooms. The home care facility also features space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own cinema, hairdressing salon, and cafe.

