Florida: 73-year-old Man Pays 36 Families' Utility Bills Before Christmas

A Florida based man Esmond paid off strangers' electricity bill just before the festival of Christmas. According to reports, when the 73-year-old man realised that his bill was due on December 26, he recalled the times when his family lived without electricity and decided to pay for all those who were experiencing hard times. Esmond paid bills amounting to $4,558 of 36 families who were at the risk of getting their electricity cut.

Heartwarming gesture

Talking to a local media outlet, he recalled his family's difficult time and said that they had ice hanging outside their windows and that is something he did not want anyone to experience, adding that he wanted to make a difference in people's life. Esmond found out the details of all those who were at the risk of having their utilities shut down by going to the Gulf Breeze City Hall, Florida.

Upon reaching the city hall, Esmond spoke with an employee, Joanne Oliver. Oliver said that she was surprised to know that he wanted to make such a wonderful gesture by paying off strangers' bills. Oliver further added that she had been working in the customer service sector for the past 20 years and had not come across anyone willing to do such a thing.

The 36 families whose bills were paid were notified about the payment through a Christmas card that read "It is our honour and privilege to inform you that your past due utility bill has been paid by Gulf Breeze Pools & Spas. You can rest easier this holiday season knowing you have one less bill to pay. On behalf of Gulf Breeze Pools & Spas, we here at The City of Gulf Breeze would like to wish you and your family a happy holiday season."

Unknown man pays off grocery debts of the needy

In a similar incident, an unknown patron went around in the poor neighbourhoods in the city of Istanbul and paid off debts of the needy at various grocery stores and left envelops full of money at people's doorsteps at a time when rising living costs were blamed for being one of the main reasons for people committing suicide. According to reports, the people living in Tuzla, a shipbuilding district, were really happy when they found out that an unnamed man had cleared off all their shopping dues in various grocery stores.

(With inputs from agencies)