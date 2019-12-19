Adorable! Two British Politicians Take Oath With Their Newborn Babies

Two members of the UK House of Commons who were elected in the recent historic snap general elections in Britain, took their oath while carrying their newborn babies. On December 18, after the re-elected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his government, Labour MP for Walthamstow, Stella Creasy and Tory MP for Saffron Walden, Kemi Badenoch wore their babies in the swearing ceremony and netizens called it 'adorable'.

Badenoch gave birth to her third child, a daughter in September amidst her campaign for her seat while Creasy gave birth to her daughter on November 27 and returned to the election race. Even when she won the election, the Labour MP carried her baby to the stage on December 13. After the sworn-in ceremony, Badenoch even posted a photograph on Instagram while holding her newborn and surrounded by her family members and supporters. Chrissy also took on Instagram to clarify that the ceremony of the British Parliament, required her to physically be present so that she can take her maternity leave while Walthamstow still gets a vote via her proxy.

Read - British PM Boris Johnson Accepts PM Modi's Invitation To Visit India

Read - British PM To Unveil New Government For Brexit Mission Post Election

Hundreds of MP's took oath

The pair who came to the ceremony with their babies were among the hundreds of MP's who went through the same process after the re-elected House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle officially re-opened the house. After a Parliamentary deadlock was created on the fast track time-table for Britain's much-awaited divorce from the 27-nation bloc, Johnson called for a new government and general election on the last month of 2019. The Conservatives were able to acquire a thumping majority in the British parliament with 365 seats in the face of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour's crushing defeat. Since the Conservatives now hold a clear majority of 80, Johnson had said in his victory speech that 'now Brexit is irrefutable'.

Read - British PM Plans Parliament Vote On Brexit Bill Before Christmas

Read - British PM 'cannot Hold Scotland Against Its Will', Says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon