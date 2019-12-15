British PM Plans Parliament Vote On Brexit Bill Before Christmas

The re-elected Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson has promised to deliver Brexit by January 31, 2020, and deputy finance minister, Rishi Saunak said that the new government will aim to re-submit the Withdrawl Agreement Bill to the lawmakers for ratification before Christmas. This would further allow the ministers to start work on other priorities such as 'levelling up' the country.

Johnson's Conservatives won a thumping majority in the British Parliament on December 12 and acquired 365 seats. The cabinet office minister Michael Gove also said on December 15 that 'to get Brexit done' will be the top priority in government and then to agree on a new trade deal with the European Union by the end of 2020.

Read - Queen Elizabeth To Announce Boris Johnson’s Legislative Agenda In Parliament

Johnson visited north England

The Conservative PM visited the former strongholds of Labour after Corbyn's party faced a crushing defeat in the elections and said that he "will repay the trust". On December 14, Johnson visited the British citizens who turned their back on Labour party and helped Conservatives to acquire a historic majority in the snap general elections. The December 12 elections also turned out to be the biggest win for Johnson's Conservative party since Margaret Thatcher's triumph in 1987 and captured 365 seats in the Parliament, securing an overall majority of 80.

We are going to deliver a Parliament that works for the people. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 14, 2019

Read - UK General Elections: Protesters March In London Against Boris Johnson

PM Johnson acknowledged in northern England that people have broken their 'voting habits of generations' to chose his party. Johnson further assured them that both, his party and he as its leader will stand true to their words. During his victory speech, Johnson addressed the enthusiastic audience roaring phrases like, 'we did it', 'we pulled it off', 'broke the deadlock'. The re-elected UK PM expressed his joy over the 'glorious pre-breakfast moment' of Conservatives acquiring historic seats in the British Parliament leaving 'no if's, no but's, no maybe's' that the new government will 'finally' get Brexit done by January 31, 2020'.

Johnson said, “Getting Brexit done is now the irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people. With these elections, we put an end to miserable threats of the second referendum.”

These general elections which were called by Johnson initially to break the parliamentary deadlock on Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc have resulted in a Brexit-dominated outcome. During the intensive campaigning, several other issues that the country had been facing came up, like the state-run National Health Service, immigration, and climate emergency. All of which was also acknowledged by Johnson during his speech on December 13 and 'promised' to deliver it.

Read - Boris Johnson Heads North To Celebrate Crushing Election Win

Read - With Boris Johnson In Power, Brexit Back In The British Parliament