British PM To Unveil New Government For Brexit Mission Post Election

The re-elected Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson will finally unveil the new government on December 16 after a historic Brexit-dominated outcome in the snap general elections. Johnson has promised to 'get Brexit done' by January 31, 2020, and the parliament is now free to approve the Withdrawl Agreement Bill which was initially proposed by him. However, a parliamentary deadlock was created on the fast track time-table for Britain's much-awaited divorce from the 27-nation bloc.

These turn of events had fueled Johnson's call for a new government and general election on the last month of 2019. The Conservatives were able to acquire a thumping majority in the British parliament with 365 seats in the face of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour's crushing defeat. Since the Conservatives now hold a clear majority of 80, Johnson had said in his victory speech that 'now Brexit is irrefutable'.

Brexit vote before Christmas

Deputy finance minister, Rishi Saunak said that the new government will aim to re-submit the Withdrawl Agreement Bill to the lawmakers for ratification before Christmas. This would further allow the ministers to start work on other priorities such as 'levelling up' the country. The cabinet office minister Michael Gove also said on December 15 that 'to get Brexit done' will be the top priority in government and then to agree on a new trade deal with the European Union by the end of 2020.

The Conservative PM visited the former strongholds of Labour after Corbyn's party faced a crushing defeat in the elections and said that he "will repay the trust". On December 14, Johnson visited the British citizens who turned their back on Labour party and helped Conservatives to acquire a historic majority in the snap general elections. The December 12 elections also turned out to be the biggest win for Johnson's Conservative party since Margaret Thatcher's triumph in 1987.

During his victory speech, Johnson addressed the enthusiastic audience roaring phrases like, 'we did it', 'we pulled it off', 'broke the deadlock'. The re-elected UK PM expressed his joy over the 'glorious pre-breakfast moment' of Conservatives acquiring historic seats in the British Parliament leaving 'no if's, no but's, no maybe's' that the new government will 'finally' get Brexit done by January 31, 2020'.

Johnson said, “Getting Brexit done is now the irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people. With these elections, we put an end to miserable threats of the second referendum.”

