UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'I Am Self-isolating'

In a massive development on Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He announced this via a post on Twitter. He mentioned that he developed mild symptoms of COVID-19 such as persistent cough and fever over the last 24 hours. Thereafter, he took a test on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, which came out positive.

As a result, Johnson stated that he was working from home and self-isolating. At the same time, he exuded confidence that the UK would get through this phase successfully by complying with the necessary measures. He urged upon everyone to stop the spread of COVID-19 from household to household.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Boris Johnson participates in 'Clap for our Carers' initiative

Currently, 11,658 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in the UK while the death toll has surged to 578. A day earlier, many people across the UK including Boris Johnson joined in a mass round of applause at 8 pm to thank the NHS staff including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and emergency workers working to combat the novel coronavirus crisis. The organizers of the 'Clap for our Carers' event had asked the people to clap either on the doorsteps of their houses or through open windows.

On behalf of the whole country, I want to thank all the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff & carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus 👏 #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS



To help them, and protect the NHS, we need everyone to stay at home #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/kpdQ5KHQiy — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 26, 2020

On March 25, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne tested positive for COVID-19. As per a spokesperson, Prince Charles was displaying mild symptoms, but remained in good health. At the same, the Duchess of Cornwall is also self-isolating despite not have having the virus.

