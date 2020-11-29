After Buckingham Palace Gin, Queen Elizabeth Launches Her Own Gin Ahead Of Christmas

Ahead of the holiday season, Queen Elizabeth has launched a gin from her country home in Norfolk Sandringham estate made of ingredients from her own garden. International media reports stated that the gin priced at $67 is only available in the UK and can take up to two weeks to make as the gin is distilled in small batches. Earlier in July 2020, Queen Elizabeth had launched the Buckingham Palace gin made from ingredients picked from the garden of her London home, Buckingham Palace.

Our locally distilled Sandringham Gin - includes foliage from myrtle plants which originated from a cutting taken from Queen Alexandra's wedding bouquet on her marriage to Prince Albert Edward, who later became King Edward VII.

According to reports, the Sandringham gin includes sharon fruit which is grown in the Walled Garden along with the foliage of myrtle plants grown in the Queen's country home garden. The description of Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham gin on the website read, "Distilled locally, our gin includes Sharon fruit, a woody tree related to ebony, also known as the Chinese Persimmon and foliage from myrtle plants. The Sharon Fruit is grown in the Walled Garden on a sheltered wall at the end of what was a range of glasshouses, built on the winnings of the famous racehorse, Persimmon, owned by King Edward VII. The foliage from myrtle plants also grown on the Estate originated from a cutting taken from Princess Alexandra’s wedding bouquet on her marriage to Prince Albert Edward, who later became King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra."

Buckingham Palace Gin

According to international media reports, Queen Elizabeth is known for her love for gin which she reportedly enjoys daily in the form of her signature cocktail, which is gin and Dubonnet with a slice of lemon. In line with her love for Gin, she launched the Buckingham Palace Gin in July 2020 which is made from 12 botanical ingredients including lemon, verbena, mulberry leaves from the garden of the palace. As per the Royal Collection Trust website, the Buckingham Palace Gin description states, "For the perfect festive drink, the recommended serving method is to pour a measure of the gin into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon."

Our new Buckingham Palace gin is available to pre-order online



Lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves are among the 12 botanicals hand-picked for the gin in the Gardens at Buckingham Palace.

