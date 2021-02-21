All The Adults In UK To Get Vaccinated By The End Of July: Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that all adults in the UK will be offered the first dose of covid vaccine by the end of July. If this happens, then it will be well ahead of their previous target that they would receive a vaccine in autumn. Everyone above 50 years of age or with a health condition to get a vaccine shot by April 15, rather than the previous target of May 1. Boris Johnson now wants the programme to "go further and faster".

Faster covid vaccination programme

Boris Johnson now wants the programme to "go further and faster". He said, "We will now aim to offer a jab to every adult by the end of July, helping us the most vulnerable sooner, and take further steps to ease some of the restrictions in place." The government's previous target was to offer all adults the first dose by September. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out a roadmap to ease England's third national lockdown on Monday.

Read: Boris Johnson Calls UNSC Meet Over Climate Change And Its Impact On World Peace

Read: UK: Vaccinated People 'may Spread COVID-19', Says England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday met with Senior ministers to discuss the roadmap of lockdown. He has also cautioned that there was a need to avoid complacency. He added that lockdown would only be lifted slowly. In the United Kingdom, more than 17.2 million people, almost a third of the country's adults have been given the first jab of covid vaccine which began in December. Almost 6 lakh people have received their second dose of covid vaccine.

Read: Joe Biden And Boris Johnson Hold First Telephonic Conversation, Discuss US-UK Ties

Read: UK Doctors Save Pregnant Woman With COVID-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "Hitting 15 million vaccinations was a significant milestone but there will be no let up and I want to see the rollout go further and faster in coming weeks". Britain is using two vaccines whose makers are Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Both companies have experienced supply problems in Europe. But, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said, "We now think that we have the supplies to speed up the vaccination campaign."

(Image source: AP)