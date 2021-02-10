Almost 400,000 People Sign Petition To Rehome 'Britain's Loneliest Elephant'

Anne, Britain's 'loneliest elephant' has not seen one of its kind for 20 years. Anne lives at Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire but before, she used to be forced to perform tricks for more than 50 years after being rescued from the Bobby Robert's 'Super Circus'. Animal activists want her to be moved to France so that she can be with family herds. Campaigners started a petition to rehome 'Britain's loneliest elephant', which is signed by almost 400,000 people so far. Longleat Zoo took to its official Facebook handle and shared a few images of Anne. In the caption, they thanked for the enormous amount of support they got from all across the globe.

“We can safely say that your kindness and understanding of this unique elephant means the world to us and, especially, to her keepers. We have put together as much information as possible, including; direct answers to the concerns raised in the press and on social media, links to independent reports and links to video updates we have done on Anne over the years”, read the caption. Various people from across the globe have signed a petition for the former circus elephant to be relocated to a sanctuary.

Zoo gives an explanation

In the caption, the zoo said that their priority has always been, and will continue to be, making decisions about Anne’s welfare based on expertise and first hand knowledge of her specific health requirements and not the general opinion. Also, the zoo is hoping to film a further update of Anne’s facilities and interview those who know Anne best and can again explain her needs, health issues, enrichment activities and more. The caption read, "Our keepers do an excellent job day in and day out caring for this wonderful elephant. Anne’s needs are complex and many but they tackle them head on and we are extremely proud of the progress she has made - because of their expert professional care - since being here".

Netizens react

Netizens took over the comment section after having a look at the post. "Such a lovely old lady who had a terrible life prior to moving to Longleat. You are doing a wonderful job caring for her and you can see how contented and safe she feels. You have to answer to no one. Thank you all", wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "So sorry that once again you have to explain yourselves x. We saw Anne last year when we had a VIP experience, our guide explained in full detail all about Anne. Her and all the animals in your care at Longleat are clearly well cared for and loved. Looking forward to being able to visit one of our favourite places again soon when it’s permitted again. Stay safe".

(Image Credits: Facebook/longleat)