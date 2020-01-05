American Tourist Astonished After Discovering Wetherspoon Pubs For First Time

A Tiktok video by an American tourist visiting the United Kingdom went viral after she came across Wetherspoon pubs for the first time. According to reports, she told her followers on Tiktok that she had found a place that would have interested them the most. She went on to tell them that the pub was called Wetherspoons, adding that it was really good.

Tourist visits Wetherspoon pubs for the first time

Mallory said that the Wetherspoon Pub was really inexpensive, adding that the vegetarian breakfast for a price of £3.65 after which she ordered a Latte with unlimited free refills. In order to make people believe about the unlimited coffee refill offer, she showed how one could get refills by going to the coffee machine. She also showed her followers the amount of food plus the coffee she and her friends could buy for a mere sum of 10 pounds.

Towards the end, she said that all those who plan to visit the Wetherspoon pubs should make sure that they put beans on the toast in order to make the most of what they are having.

Netizens comment on tourist's reaction to Wetherspoon pubs

Mallory's experience in the UK prompted a few reactions on Twitter.

From the land with $10 all you can eat buffet with lobster 🦞!! — adrian (@random_potter) January 4, 2020

Wow I just realised how much I miss a good Weatherspoon Breakfast 🤦🏻‍♂️ #australia #uk — LJ ♍ (@Ljlusion) January 4, 2020

If she converted it back to $ she might not be so shocked 😉 — Cwindscreens (@CWindscreens) January 5, 2020

'Will create 10,000 jobs'

According to report, UK pub chain JD Wetherspoon said that it will be offering 10,000 jobs in the UK and Ireland over the span of four years. The pub chain said that they will be making an investment worth 200 million pounds in brand new pubs and hotels alongside the project of expanding the existing outlets. JD Wetherspoon reportedly said that most of the investment will be made in small and medium-sized towns.

The chain is planning to open new pubs in the UK in places such as Waterford, Hamilton, Ely, Diss, Newport Pagnell and Prestatyn etc. As per reports, they will also be making investments in major cities such as London and Dublin with a plan to open 60 pubs and at least four hotels.

(With inputs from agencies)