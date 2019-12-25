Breweries In Bengaluru To Visit For Some Delicious Beer Brews

Bengaluru is known to have a rich nightlife and a subtle lifestyle. People who live in this south city find it to be one of the best cities in India. One of the main reasons why Bengaluru is amongst the best cities is because it is a vast number of breweries for people who love to chill with alcohol. Here is a list of some of the many breweries in Bengaluru that one can visit to have a great dining experience.

The Whitefield Arms Pub

Bengaluru's one of the best breweries, which is best known for its excellent crafted beers. Their meals are soul pleasing and can make any foodie go head over heels for their offered cuisine. The place is designed with a dearly furnished space and a flamboyant atmosphere. While visiting this place one must try their Burgers, Mocktails, Craft Beer, Pudding, Sangria, Salad or Rice; as they serve it the best. The best part about this restaurant is that one can enjoy Bengaluru's nightlife, live screening of matches and the incredible outdoor seating. The delicacies offered range from British, Continental and BBQ. It is a perfect spot to visit with friends or with a partner for a date as it only costs ₹1500 for two people.

La Casa

Opened till 11 PM in the night, it offers one of the best experiences in the town. The place is known for its heartwarming ambience filled with beautiful lights and tree decorations. The cuisine in their menu ranges from North Indian, Finger Food, Continental to Chinese food items. It is considered to be the most visited place in Sarjapur Road. The service is one of the reasons why the locals praise it so much. It hardly costs ₹1500 for two people and it is best known for its Wheat Beer, Craft Beer, Pasta, Mocktails, Brewed Beer, Chilli Chicken, and Long Island Iced Tea.

Prost Brew Pub

Being such a positive place in Bengaluru, it only costs ₹1800 for two people including alcohol. The ambience is soothing for the eyes and makes the person experiencing it feel relaxed. The rustic appearance makes it look deary and the best place to go for a date. This brewed place offers cuisines from American, Continental till North Indian delicacies. For people who love alcohol, it is amongst the best places in the town. A visitor must try their Wheat Beer, Pork Ribs and Parmesan Chicken to satisfy their hunger pangs.

