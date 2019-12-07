Andrew Neil Lashes Out At Boris Johnson For Refusing To Be Interviewed, Video Goes Viral

The United Kingdom's incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is fighting the upcoming British election as the candidate and leader of the Conservative party has refused to sit down with journalist Andrew Neil for an interview. Now, a video of Andrew Neil taking down the British PM for the refusal has gone viral on social media with people slamming Jonson for running scared.

The brutal takedown

A renowned journalist, Neil has already interviewed all the other leading party leaders in the campaign but Jonson has refused to go live with the TV host. After an interview with Brexit party leader Nigel Farage, Andrew Neil turned to the camera and put forward a series of questions he might ask Johnson if he agrees to sit down with him.

Neil has said that he has been asking the prime minister for weeks now to give him a date, a time, a venue but as of now none has been forthcoming.

Hello police? I’d like to report a murder but the victim didn’t show up pic.twitter.com/JlyDPouJym — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 5, 2019

Neil's video immediately went viral on social media and garnered praises for his fierce jibe at the British PM. Neil in his video said that Boris Johnson is the first leader to refuse to sit down for an interview before an election.

The broadcaster also grilled Johnson by pointing out that if the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is not able to stand up to him how can the people expect Johnson to stand up to President Trump, President Putin and President Xi Jinping of China.

The biggest “story” of the election campaign may turn out to be Boris Johnson and Andrew Neil. I just wonder if that will be big enough, bad enough or well-known enough to change anything. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) December 6, 2019

Even weak and wobbly Theresa May did the andrew neil interview in 2017. Cowardly and Callous Johnson will not. #emptychair — David Williams (@soberdave72) December 5, 2019

The snap elections were called by the Conservative PM so as to get a parliamentary majority which would enable him to secure backing for his deal for Britain to leave the European Union.

The United Kingdom will vote on December 12 to elect its new leader. This is the first time since 1923 that the country will vote in December. Britain has a parliamentary form of democracy where both majority and minority election outcomes are possible.

