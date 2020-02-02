Anglo-Saxon Monastery Discovered Where England's First King Was Coronated

The historical Anglo-Saxon abbey where the famous Edgar the Peaceful was crowned as King of England in 973AD has reportedly been discovered by archaeologists in Bath, England. The ancient site that was once a monastery which was constructed in 959AD has been identified by the experts from Wessex Archaeology, an archaeological company and charity in England, suggest reports.

St. Edgar the Peaceful ascended to the throne on this site

The site is significant as the monarch of England St. Edgar the Peaceful reportedly ascended to the throne there following the death of his older brother in 959AD, however, he was crowned in 973AD, 14 years later in the ancient era. According to the reports it was this monastery where he started as the divine ruler and was declared the first king that was formally recognized by God.

St. Edgar ruled Britain, from Scotland to Mercia and Wessex and his coronation set the blueprint for future Kings and Queens, which makes the discovered site a landmark research. The site, which is reportedly discovered near the Bath Abbey has two semi-circular stone structures that are said to be have been a part of an Anglo-Saxon apse, the end structure of a church that consists of the altar, and reports suggest it is the oldest structure on the site that dates somewhere between eighth and tenth centuries.

Canon Guy Bridgewater, a reverend at Bath Abbey told the media that there was no trace of ancient building remains above ground in this century, and so it’s amazing that the archaeologists now have an actual record of it and can get a real sense of it as it was.

Wessex Archaeology informed the reports that the structures discovered on the site are enclosed between deeper layers that consist of the Roman remain and debris of what used to be cloisters of a 12th-century cathedral located south of the Abbey church.

