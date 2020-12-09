As Brexit Transition Nears End, UK PM Boris Johnson To Visit Brussels For Final Talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to arrive in Brussels today for in-person talks with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding the Brexit agreement. The two leaders are expected to discuss key issues turning out to be stumbling blocks in reaching an agreement. The meeting is significant as the deadline nears that will officially end the transition phase on December 31, 2020.

What's on the table?

Johnson and Ursula are expected to break bread together at 7 pm in the EU Commission’s Berlaymont headquarters, where they will discuss the breaking points in the trade deal, including fishing rights, level-playing fields, and governance. Earlier, officials from both sides had warned of a no-deal exit, which even PM Johnson doesn't deny saying that if their conditions are not met it is highly likely for the transition to happen without an agreement.

However, supporters of the deal are worried that if the United Kingdom and the European Union don't reach an agreement before the end of 2020, it will hamper a lot of businesses on both sides. A no-deal exit would mean devastating results for hundreds of businesses operating in the UK and the EU.

The United Kingdom left the EU on January 31, 2020, and is currently in its transition phase trying to secure a deal, with speed-breakers being fishing rights and level playing fields. The United Kingdom wants to take back control of its water, however, the European Union is seeking access as most of its ships fish in the English waters 89-90 percent of the time. The bloc has threatened to impose tariffs on Britain's products if the UK doesn't allow its ships to fish in English waters.

(Image Credit: AP)

