Joe Biden Warns Boris Johnson Of Not Disturbing Peace In Northern Ireland With Brexit

The 46th US President-elect Joe Biden utilised his maiden phonecall with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on November 10 to warn the British leader not to compromise the peace in Northern Ireland in his years-long pursuit of leaving the European Union (EU). In the call that lasted for nearly 20 to 25 minutes, Biden reportedly “reaffirmed his support” for the 1998 deal that ended the violence in Northern Ireland, as per the statement by Biden’s team.

As per the Bloomberg report, a British official also confirmed that Joe Biden raised the Good Friday Agreement in the context of ongoing UK-EU post-Brexit negotiations. The official reportedly also said that the British PM has responded by assuring the US president-elect that the UK will adhere by the peace accord. Biden’s transitional team also said that apart from Johnson, the president-elect had conversations with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Today, President-elect Joe Biden took part in separate congratulatory calls with the leaders of France, Germany, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/vCyAVVF3qw — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 10, 2020

I just spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election. I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities – from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 10, 2020

Biden's first executive actions after acquiring White House

As the President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to “restore the soul of America”, he will reportedly reassert the leadership role in the United States on the global level with a series of day-one executive actions that would change the trajectory of the nation’s growth from what US President Donald Trump had been doing in the last four years. As per the CNN report, Biden and Kamala Harris’ transition team is initiating to convert the promises made during the campaigning into plans that can be implemented at the earliest with first response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the entire US was engrossed in the tortuous nearly four-day-long counting of votes, the daily cases of COVID-19 have also been spiking. As per CNN’s two sources, Biden is set to name a 12-person coronavirus task force on November 9 and the President-elect had also said that during the campaign that he will speak with the US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci before acquiring the office in the upcoming months.

