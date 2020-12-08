UK-EU Brexit Deal On Brink Of Collapse Ahead Of Johnson's Visit To Brussels

The European Union and the United Kingdom have warned of a no-deal Brexit later this month, saying that the crucial talks are on a brink of collapse. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the situation is "very tricky" at the moment, adding that he will do his best to secure an agreement during in-person talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Meanwhile, the German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth, who currently holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, has said that the ball is in UK's court, adding a favourable deal for both sides depends on the political will in London.

Roth said that the European Union wants a deal by the end of this year before the deadline expires, but warned that the agreement cannot be reached at any price. Johnson and Ursula held telephonic talks last evening as they took stock of the ongoing talks between the chief negotiators of both sides.

"We asked our Chief Negotiators and their teams to prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days," the UK PM and the EC President said in a joint statement on December 7.

'Will do my best'

Johnson, who was visiting a hospital where COVID-19 vaccine is being administered, said he will do his "best" to reach an agreement, but also warned that a no-deal exit can be a possibility as the two sides are still apart on key issues, including level playing field, governance, and fisheries. Johnson has on several occasions warned that he is ready for a no-deal exit if the EU fails to consider what it wants from the agreement.

However, supports of a deal are worried that if the United Kingdom and the European Union don't reach an agreement before the end of 2020, it will hamper a lot of businesses on both sides. A no-deal exit would mean devastating results for hundreds of businesses operating in the UK and the EU.

The United Kingdom left the EU on January 31, 2020, and is currently in its transition phase trying to secure a deal, with speed-breakers being fishing rights and level playing fields. The United Kingdom wants to take back control of its water, however, the European Union is seeking access as most of its ships fish in the English waters 89-90 percent of the time. The bloc has threatened to impose tariffs on Britain's products if the UK doesn't allow its ships to fish in English waters.

(With inputs from AP)

