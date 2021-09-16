While the Chinese embassy in the US slammed the new US, UK, and Australia defence alliance ‘AUKUS,’ Britain fired back at Beijing’s assertions. While speaking on BBC Radio 4 after China termed AUKUS “irresponsible” and called on the Western nations to drop “Cold War mentality,” UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said, “It's probably a Cold War view to describe it as a Cold War.” The British official argued that China was “embarking on one of the biggest military spends in history.”

Wallace added, “Obviously it is engaged in some disputed areas. Our partners in those regions want to be able to stand their own ground.” The UK Defence Secretary also assured that the defence alliance announced on September 15 is “not about antagonising anyone and laid emphasis that AUKUS is “not only about China.”

Shortly after the pact was announced on Wednesday by the US, UK and Australia, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on September 16 that AUKUS threatens stability in the region and fuels an arms race. Zhao also said that the defence alliance “seriously undermines regional peace and stability, intensifies the arms race, and harms international non-proliferation efforts.”

He added, “It’s highly irresponsible and shows double standards on using nuclear export for geopolitical games.”

US, UK, and Australia announce ‘AUKUS’

On September 15, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia announced a landmark defence and security partnership called ‘AUKUS’ intended to “protect and defend” their “shared interests in the Indo-Pacific.” US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the alliance will allow for a greater sharing of defence capabilities such as assisting the Australian military with nuclear-powered submarines. Biden made the announcement alongside UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian PM Scott Morrison. The trio joined virtually and none of them mentioned China directly in their remarks. However, the alliance is expected to create more tensions amid already sore US-China relations.

“We all recognize the imperative of ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific over the long term,” said Biden. “We need to be able to address both the current strategic environment in the region and how it may evolve.” Meanwhile, UK PM Johnson said, “We will have a new opportunity to reinforce Britain’s place at the leading edge of science and technology, strengthening our national expertise, and perhaps most significant, the UK, Australia and the US will be joined even more closely together.”

IMAGE: AP