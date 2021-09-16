After France, the Chinese government has now expressed its opposition against the newly signed trilateral security partnership between the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia- AUKUS. Hours after US President Joe Biden and Prime Ministers of Australia and the UK announced their AUKUS defence pact, China opposed the "exclusionary blocs" focusing on the Indo Pacific region and said that it will harm the interest of third world countries.

Speaking on the issue, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said on Wednesday that the nations need to "shake off their cold war mentality and ideological prejudice" and focus more on solidarity and cooperation. Chinese spokesperson Liu Pengyu reportedly said that they should not build exclusionary blocs targeting and harming the interest of third parties and instead focus on things that are related to solidarity, cooperation, and regional stability.

Meanwhile, it is being suggested that the newly-launched defence pact will further confront China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

France 'disappointed' on AUKUS partnership

Soon after the announcement, the French government also expressed their disappointment over the decision as the AUKUS partnership will affect its business on diesel-electric submarines with Australia. Furthermore, releasing an official statement, it said that the partnership is contrary to the spirit of cooperation which earlier prevailed between France and Australia and now such a step shows Australia's "lack of coherence."

What is the AUKUS pact?

AUKUS is a trilateral agreement signed between the USA, the UK and Australia and is aimed at safer and more secure Indo-Pacific cooperation. The first project under AUKUS will help Australia acquire a nuclear-powered conventional armed submarine fleet.

The three heads of state reaffirmed their intention to continue to work with their allies and groupings in tandem with 'AUKUS', with the QUAD being mentioned by Australian PM Scott Morrison and US President Joe Biden, though they were not specific on details.

QUAD leaders Indian PM Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, US President Joe Biden, and Australian PM Scott Morrison, are to meet at the White House for their first in-person engagement, on September 25. Both QUAD and now AUKUS are more than likely to be seen as counterweights to China's growing muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific region.

