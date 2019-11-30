Boris Johnson: Anybody Involved In London Bridge Attack Would Be Brought To Justice

Speaking to a media portal about the recent stabbing that took place in London on Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the police will hunt down anybody who was involved in the crime. He further paid tribute to the bravery of the emergency services and members of the public who intervened in the London Bridge attack. While speaking at a police briefing, he said that the police are trying to establish whether it is a terror attack. He also offered his sympathies for people who were rendered injured in the incident.

'Incident has been contained'

Johnson also said that the UK would never be cowed or divided or intimidated by this sort of attack and that British values will prevail over it all. When asked if the immediate danger was over following the fatal shooting of the suspect, he replied, saying that the incident had been contained.

He further added that everyone should be vigilant nonetheless. He went on to recall a similar incident that took place in the city in 2017. He also said that he hopes that people would be able to return to their routines soon, putting the incident way behind them.

He was further asked about his election campaign and whether or not would he continue or suspend the campaign. He replied, saying that he had suspended the campaign for the evening. However, he added that there would be reviewing in the matter for the hours to come.

For the uninitiated, sources revealed that police rushed to the bridge after an incident of a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge was reported on the evening of November 29. Further, London Ambulance services had, through a tweet, confirmed that "responding to this incident and have crews on the scene".

(with inputs from agencies)