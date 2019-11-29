Boris Johnson's Conservative Party Uses Edited Footage To Push Brexit Agenda

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has been using edited clips from international media's reporters and presenters saying sentences like 'pointless delay to Brexit' and 'another Brexit delay' to advertise the main agenda of the snap British elections. The Conservatives have edited the 15-second clip and pushing it as Facebook advertisement showing the media outlet's political editor along with other British media presenters.

The clip has already been seen by nearly 100,000 users. On November 28, the press team of media outlet said that they are aware of the Conservative tactic and called it 'completely unacceptable use' of their content. Furthermore, they are currently asking the party members to remove the video. However, reportedly, a Conservative spokesperson said that they have not edited the video in a way that changes the meaning.

We’re aware of Conservative Party Facebook adverts using edited BBC content. This is a completely unacceptable use of BBC content which distorts our output and which could damage perceptions of our impartiality. We are asking the Conservatives to remove these adverts. — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) November 28, 2019

Twitter warned Conservatives

Earlier, the microblogging site, Twitter had also warned the Conservatives that the platform will take 'decisive corrective action' against the party if it continues to mislead the citizens of Britain after it temporarily changed its account's name to a fact-checking the website during a key political debate.

Conservative party apparently misled people on November 20 by changing the name of one of its verified Twitter accounts to make it look like a fact-checking service during the televised election debate. The Conservative Campaign Headquarters press office account which is followed by nearly 76,000 Twitter users changed its name to 'factcheckUK' from 'CCHQPress'. Furthermore, the page also changed its theme to a white tick against a purple background.

Since the rebranding of the page took place while Johnson was debating the Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn on live television, it supported the statements made by Britain's PM saying 'True' and while criticising the ones made by Corbyn. According to the Twitter spokesperson, Twitter is committed to facilitating healthy debate throughout the general elections in the UK. Twitter has global rules in place that prohibits behaviour which can mislead people including the accounts that are verified and have thousands of followers.

