Boris Johnson Accuses EU Of Threatening United Kingdom With Food Blockade

In the latest development in the European continent, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused the European Union of threatening to impose a food blockade a day after the bloc warned the UK of legal action in case it makes changes in the Brexit agreement. Boris Johnson on September 12 wrote a piece in the UK daily --- The Telegraph --- saying that the EU is threatening to impose tariffs on goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland.

'Unbelievable'

Johnson further added that the EU has threatened to use a treaty to block the movement of food from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, calling it absolutely unbelievable. The United Kingdom and the European Union reached an agreement last October that allowed a system for checks on goods crossing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The EU wants Johnson to withdraw the legislation from the Parliament that seeks modification in the withdrawal agreement, particularly to the Northern Ireland protocol.

European Council President said on Twitter that the Withdrawal Agreement was concluded and ratified by both sides and has to be applied in full. He added that breaking international law is not acceptable and does not create the confidence they need to build our future relationship.

Eric Mamer, the Chief spokesman of EU president Ursula von der, said on Twitter, "The EU seeks clarifications from the UK on the full and timely implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement."

Earlier in August, Germany’s European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said that the UK needs to be more ‘realistic and pragmatic’ in the Brexit negotiations. He said that he was ‘disappointed’ over London drifting apart from the political declaration agreed between both sides as a reliable basis for the negotiations.

