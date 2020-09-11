UK, EU At Brexit Loggerheads Again; Legal Action Warned Against Johnson Govt's New Bill

UK and EU are once again at loggerheads following the Johnson government's emergency talks with the bloc's officials over Brexit on Thursday, September 10. As per reports, the urgent meeting was called in the aftermath of the Johnson government's new bill in the British parliament which attempts to rewrite parts of the withdrawal agreement that was signed in January.

European Union is reported to have threatened legal action against the United Kingdom over a new Brexit bill and reminded the London officials of their obligations to Northern Ireland from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trust between EU and UK 'damaged'

As per reports, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic meet with Britain’s Brexit preparation minister Michael Gove in the last moment meeting. Both of the officials head a joint committee with the aim of sorting out post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland. It is the only part of the United Kingdom to share a border with an EU member, Ireland.

Sefcovic is reported to have told Gove that the EU would consider going to court unless the measures were withdrawn "by the end of the month". The new Brexit bill has complicated the process with the EU claiming a breach of trust on the part of UK

Edward Garnier, a former British solicitor-general, said “If we can’t be trusted to abide by our word on this matter, well then why would anyone trust us in the future?”. According to BBC reports, the new bill suggests no new checks on goods moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain. It also gives UK ministers the power to modify rules relating to the movement of goods that will come into force from January.

The UK has been facing backlash for its alleged “intransigent and unrealistic” attitude during the Brexit trade talks, leading to a stalemate after several rounds of negotiations over months. At a working seminar with French ambassadors in Europe, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the European Union was united as ever to reach as the 27-member bloc prepares for an end of the transition period.

(With AP inputs)

