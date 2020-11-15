Boris Johnson Adamant About 'better Deal' With EU Despite Dominic Cummings' Exit

With the Brexit transition period deadline emerging closer, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains adamant in seeking a "better deal" with the European Union even if it means a no-deal exit. According to The Guardian, Conservative leaders in favour of a deal are worried that the prime minister might depart without a trade agreement with the EU as Johnson maintained a hardline approach in wanting to secure what he calls a UK-friendly deal.

However, some ministers are also optimistic about a deal after two senior leaders recently quit the administration, who according to them were pulling back the prime minister from signing the agreement. But some also argue that the resignation of Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain would have little to no effect on Johnson's tough approach at the negotiating table. According to the report, ministers are willing to back their prime minister even on a no-deal outcome.

"To be frank, this is one issue where the cabinet is completely united – like no other policy. After the election, the prime minister has a lot of political capital on this," a Whitehall source was quoted as saying by The Guardian. According to the report, a Brexit deal seems possible now with Cummings and Cain out of the No. 10 as they were the main opposition to a compromise with the EU.

The United Kingdom left the EU on January 31 and is currently in its transition phase trying to secure a deal, with stumbling blocks being fishing rights and a level playing field. Talks between both sides are expected to begin from next week with British representatives leaving for Brussels on Monday. However, a no-deal exit will not be a surprise as Prime Minister Johnson had earlier warned that he wouldn't budge even if that means no outcome.

