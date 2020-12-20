Boris Johnson Causing 'heartbreak' Due To Last Minute COVID-19 Guidelines Change: Minister

UK’s Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, on December 19 said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was causing a ‘heartbreak’ for the families ahead of Christmas due to a last-minute change in the COVID-19 guidelines. Stamer accused PM Johnson of ‘offering confusion and not certainty’ with respect to the handling of the pandemic at a crucial time of the year, adding that he had dismissed scientists’ concerns about the festivities get-together, then scrapped the rules just three days into the announcement.

According to the British media reports, Starmer, at the House of Commons alleged that Johnson ignored the scientific advice as he had announced relaxations despite mounting concerns about the rising COVID-19 trajectory across several states in the UK.

Earlier, UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson had chidded Starmer for attempting to ‘cancel the Christmas’ for people. Starmer reminded, that the UK PM had issued an advisory to the families to celebrate ‘merry little Christmas’, while he was being challenged by the opposition and now he was ‘going to rip off plans’. This comes as the UK Prime Minister announced strict tier 4 restrictions on households across London and the South East, and 'bubble policy' for the rest of England that allows at least three households to meet on the day of Christmas.

Addressing a Downing Street press conference, Johnson said that anyone in the 'Tier 4' area must not mix with people from outside during the festivities. He also announced that all nonessential services such as gyms, cinemas, shops, salons, gaming centers, etc will remain shut. Johnson’s abrupt announcement came as a new variant of coronavirus was detected in the South East that contributed to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Read: New Virus Variant Spreading More Rapidly,says UK Medical Officer

Read: UK Lawmakers Concerned About Brexit Readiness, Call For Robust contingency Plan

Ministers say PM 'acted too late'

Meanwhile, Johnson overturned guidelines across all 'Tier 3' areas, stating, that at the time of Christmas 'Tier 4' restrictions will apply in the South East—Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey exempt Waverley, Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother, Hastings and across all 32 boroughs and the City of London. The guidelines also applied to East of England’s Bedford, Central Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton, Peterborough, Hertfordshire, and Essex. The Liberal Democrat leaders reportedly accused Johnson of acting too late, for being indecisive and ignoring the warnings earlier. Leader Ed Davey alleged that the UK PM acted too late, and totally failed the country.

From Sunday 20 December, some areas in England will enter Tier 4: Stay At Home.



[Tap to expand the poster] pic.twitter.com/zPKKGrutN2 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) December 19, 2020

Read: UK PM: 350 Thousand People Vaccinated So Far

Read: Netherlands Government Bans Flights From UK After Detection Of New COVID-19 Strain