Netherlands Government Bans Flights From UK After Detection Of New COVID-19 Strain

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) after reviewing travel advisories for people arriving in the Netherlands from the UK has decided to ban flights from the United Kingdom to the Netherlands. According to the Netherlands government website, this order will be in force from December 20 at 6:00 am until January 1, 2021. These orders were released by the Dutch government after the UK reported a contagious new COVID-19 strain, which is thought to spread more easily and more quickly and is also harder to detect.

The order on the Netherlands government website reads, "At 06.00 local time on 20 December a ban on flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom will enter into force. This ban will remain in place until 1 January 2021 at the latest."

Stating further information about the recent ban on flights from the UK due to a new COVID-19 strain, the website stated that the Dutch government is closely monitoring developments abroad with regard to the pandemic. It also said, "the government is considering additional measures regarding other modes of transport." It also added that over the next few days, the Netherlands along with other European Union member states will explore the scope for further limiting the risk of New COVID-19 strain being brought over from the United Kingdom.

A letter regarding this travel ban has been sent to the UK House of Representatives on Saturday evening, read the government website. Warning people to be cautious, the website said, "The government wishes to emphasise once again that travelling abroad carries a substantial risk of spreading Coronavirus. Do not travel unless it is absolutely essential." Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Netherlands has recorded over 6,76,673 positive cases, out of which 10,459 have died.

