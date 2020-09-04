Boris Johnson Dials Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman To Discuss Trade, Yemen Crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, September 2 with the objective of fostering closer ties with the Kingdom and strengthening of trade and investment between both the nations. The two leaders also discussed the crisis in Yemen and support for the work of UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths.

Read: Saudi Arabia Allows 'all Flights' To Cross Its Airspace To Reach UAE

As per a statement issued by the UK government, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also thanked Mohammed Bin Salman for his leadership at the G20 on the global response to coronavirus, adding that he looks forward to the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit.

This comes nearly a month after the United Kingdom issued sanctions against 20 Saudi nationals over their alleged role in the killing of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered inside the Saudi embassy by hitmen allegedly sent from the Kingdom to Turkey in 2018.

However, just a day after the sanctions were announced by the British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia resumed arms trading, garnering criticism from the opposition as well as from Rights groups in the country.

Read: Saudi Arabia's Top Military Commander And Son Removed From Posts

Saudi Arabia's Yemen involvement

Experts suggest that British arms are being used by Saudi Arabia in war-torn Yemen, which according to the United Nations is going through a worst humanitarian crisis ever witnessed by a country. Saudi Arabia is fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen backed by Iran since 2015.

The Kingdom recently removed its top military commander Lieutenant General Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz, along with several other officers, responsible for carrying out operations in Yemen. The removal of the commander, who is also a Saudi prince, is said to be another downing of a potential rival by Crown Prince Salman.

Read: Saudi-led Coalition In Yemen Destroys Bomb-laden Unmanned Boat In Red Sea: Report

Read: Saudi Arabia: Employees To Return To Work From August 30 Amid Pandemic