UK PM Boris Johnson, Fiancee Carrie Symonds Announce Birth Of 'healthy Baby Boy'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds announced the arrival of their first son at London Hospital on April 29. The spokesperson of the couple reportedly said that the baby is “healthy” and both the newborn and Symonds are “doing very well”. The “thrilling” news of a baby boy came for the couple as Johnson recently resumed his Downing Street responsibilities after battling with coronavirus infection for several weeks.

Johnson had announced last month that he would be taking paternity leave in the summer after he becomes the father of his fifth child. Similar to the time UK PM was recovering from COVID-19 infection, during the paternity leave it is expected that British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would be in charge of Johnson’s absence for nearly 14 days. Meanwhile, speculations have risen if the UK PM would take the Prime Minister questions on April 29.

Symonds and Johnson

Earlier in March, Symonds not only announced her engagement with Johnson but also revealed that they were expecting a baby together. The 55-year-old Britsih PM and his 31-year-old partner were also the first unmarried couple to have occupied the Downing Street when they moved in 2019. According to international media reports, Symonds is also the youngest partner of a UK Prime Minister in 174 years.

Johnson reportedly will also be the first UK Prime Minister to have got divorced and married while in Downing Street since Earl of Grafton in 1769. Media reports had linked Johnson with Symonds, romantically in early 2019. However, their association goes back to when she worked with him on the successful re-election of Johnson as the London mayor in 2012. Now, after quitting her role with the Torries in 2018, Symonds is a senior advisor for the United States environmental campaign group, Oceana.

(Image Source: AP)