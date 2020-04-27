UK PM Johnson Warns Against Lifting Lockdown, Says It Will Jeopardize NHS Staff's Efforts

Amid growing pressure to announce ease in coronavirus lockdown in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on April 27 said that there are no immediate plans to lift restrictions as the country is preparing to enter the second phase of COVID-19 outbreak. Johnson while addressing the media, said that the months of efforts put in by the National Health Service (NHS) workers will be jeopardized if the lockdown is revoked before time. Johnson said, "I can see the long term consequences of lockdown. It's the Government's urgency. But we must also recognise the risk of a second spike."

British Junior Health Minister Edward Arga also reiterated Johnson's concern and said now is not the time to lift restrictions in the country because the lockdown is proving to be effective and relaxation would mean the defiance of science on this. Many countries across Europe have started to ease coronavirus lockdown, relaxing some rules that were introduced to curb the pandemic.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the intensive care unit a few weeks ago, has returned to work, chairing the government's daily coronavirus meeting for the first time since recovering from the deadly disease. Johnson took over the reign from Dominic Raab, who was in charge in the absence of the prime minister. The United Kingdom on April 26 reported its lowest daily increase in coronavirus deaths in nearly four weeks, leading to a demand for ease in restrictions. The last time Britain recorded a lower death toll was on March 31.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an address to the nation on March 23 announced a lockdown banning gatherings of more than two people, shutting down all non-essential businesses in the country. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on April 16 announced that the lockdown would be extended for 'at least' three weeks.

Coronavirus in UK

According to data by worldometer, the United Kingdom has recorded more than 1,52,000 cases of coronavirus, of which over 20,700 people have lost their lives. There are currently 1,31,764 active cases while 1,559 remain under critical condition. The worldwide death toll due to coronavirus pandemic has surpassed the 2,00,000 mark with over 2.99 million people infected as of April 27. The virus outbreak that started in China's Wuhan city spread across continents in just one month forcing the World Health Organisation to declare it a pandemic.

