Boris Johnson, Prince Charles Greet Emmanuel Macron With Namaste Amid COVID-19 Scare

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing and face masks have become a norm, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles greeted French President Emmanuel Macron upon his visit with a namaste. According to the reports, Macron was visiting London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of former French President Charles de Gaulle's appeal to resist the Nazis during World War II.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have formally received The President of the French Republic at Clarence House. 🇫🇷



Today marks the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle’s ‘Appel’ to the French population to resist the German occupation of France during WWII. pic.twitter.com/eslkUTQOtZ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 18, 2020

Namaste

A video shared on social media showed the European leaders greeting each other with a Namaste. Emmanuel Macron was seen greeting Boris Johnson from a distance and both the leaders posed for pictures.

Macron later met with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, whom he also greeted from a safe distance. Meanwhile, it was noted that all of them greeted each other with folded hands.

UK Eases Lockdown

Boris Johnson had earlier announced the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, allowing people to meet up to five friends in public outdoor places. While taking to Twitter, Johnson informed the new lockdown rules in England and claimed that the measures will bring ‘joy and relief for many’. While he reminded people to keep two metres distance, he also urged people to wash hands regularly.

According to an international media outlet, the UK government has allowed primary schools in England to reopen. The vulnerable people, who have been forced to stay home for months, were finally allowed to go outdoors and meet friends and family. The easing of lockdown measures also allowed people to reunite with both of their parents and grandparents while keeping a safe social distance.

COVID-19 Worldwide

As on June 18, there are over 8,555,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world which includes 455,200 fatalities worldwide, as per the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday.

The virus that originated from China has affected the American and the European continents the most. The United States remains the worst affected country with by the pandemic with the infections nearing the 2.1 million mark and over 115,000 fatalities, followed by Brazil which has reported over 867,000 Covid-19 cases of which over 43,000 have succumbed to the virus, while Russia comes third with over 528,000 infections and fatalities over 6,900.

