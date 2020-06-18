Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: Fans Rejoice As 'Bigil' To Re-release In Germany & France

Thalapathy Vijay's birthday falls on June 22. On the occasion, the makers of Vijay's 2019 film, Bigil have decided to re-release the blockbuster film in Germany and France. The two countries had closed all theatres, restaurants, malls, schools, and more on account of the novel coronavirus pandemic. After an intense lockdown, the two countries reportedly re-opened theatres with a few strict restrictions and guidelines. The makers have thus decided to screen the film in these two countries between June 22 to June 30.

Bigil To Re-Release In Germany & France on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday

The actor on June 22nd shall turn 46 and many of his fans have already geared up for his celebrations offline and on social media. Bigil is Thalapathy Vijay's 2019 film that follows the life of Michael, an aggressive young man who gives up his dream of becoming a footballer after his father's murder. However, things change when a friend convinces him to coach a women's football team. The film is directed by Atlee. The sports-drama film also stars actors Nayanthara, Vivek, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj, Rajkumar, Devadarshini, Yogi Babu, Soundararaja, Indhuja and Reba Monica John in significant roles.

The film collected a whopping ₹285–₹300 crores at the box-office and has an IMDb rating of 6.8. The film, among many critics was reviewed by Film Companion that found the flick to be a mass movie with touches of class. Some critics also found Bigil to be an engaging entertainer that lacks depth and is overlong. A few critics, on the other hand, found the movie to have a sort of misjudging, with a mixture between out-right comedy and heavy drama.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay's film Master was to release in the early months of the year but had to be postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The most awaited action-thriller film made much news with its trailer launch. The film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Film Creators. The film has an ensemble cast of Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Ramya Subramanian. The film is known to be out in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The new release date of the film will reportedly be revealed by the end of June.

