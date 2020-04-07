Boris Johnson 'received Oxygen Support, Not On Ventilator': UK Minister

While UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson battles coronavirus infection in ICU, British minister has said on April 7 that Johnson was provided with oxygen support but is not on a ventilator. Johnson was moved to intensive care of the hospital as the situation “worsened” after having persistent symptoms of the deadly COVID-19. The British PM had declared that he was tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, and since then he was in self-isolation and was even chairing digital cabinet meetings over UK’s response to the pandemic. In the last update by Johnson himself after visiting the doctor, he had claimed to be in “good spirits”.

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

As of April 7, the coronavirus has claimed over 5,370 lives and infected 51,608 in the UK. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 74,782 lives worldwide as of April 7. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,347,587 people. Out of the total infections, 286,453 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

