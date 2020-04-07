Ivanka Trump Sends Message For Boris Johnson As Covid-stricken UK PM Is Shifted To ICU

US President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka expressed solidarity with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he was moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened Monday. Taking to the microblogging site, Ivanka wished him 'godspeed'.

My thoughts and prayers are with @BorisJohnson and his family.



Godspeed Mr. Prime Minister! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 6, 2020

Earlier, US President Donald Trump also sent his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying Americans were praying for his recovery after he was taken into intensive care with worsening COVID-19 symptoms.

"We are very saddened to hear that he (Johnson) was taken into intensive care this afternoon a little while ago, and Americans are all praying for his recovery,” Trump told reporters during his daily press conference at the White House on Monday.

10 Downing Street's Statement:

'Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.'

Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved into the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.'

Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” his office said in a statement.

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

On March 27, the UK PM had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He announced this via a post on Twitter. He mentioned that he developed mild symptoms of COVID-19 such as persistent cough and fever over the last 24 hours. Thereafter, he took a test on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, which came out positive.

As a result, Johnson stated that he was working from home and self-isolating. At the same time, he exuded confidence that the UK would get through this phase successfully by complying with the necessary measures. He urged upon everyone to stop the spread of COVID-19 from household to household.

